Tom Barton visited the exhibition alongside family members to hear how the portraits have made a difference to them

An exhibition aimed at changing the way we think about death has gone on display in Newcastle.

Portraits with Purpose: Continuing Bonds is a collaboration between St Oswald’s Hospice and local artist Leanne Pearce from Newcastle, which explores grief and the bonds between loved ones when someone dies.

Working with bereaved and pre-bereaved families who have accessed St Oswald’s Hospice, Leanne has created 12 poignant portraits of their loved ones.

Many relatives helped paint the background of their canvas and after the exhibition, the artworks will be gifted to the families.

The faces of Alwyn, Eve and James are among the 12 portraits created in memory of lost loved ones. Credit: St oswald's Hospice

Aarvi was just 23 months old when she died of a rare genetic condition.

Her mother Neha Goyal treasures the painting that captured her daughter.

“I see her lovely eyes," she told ITV Tyne Tees. "The shadow in the eyes are probably us looking at her all the time. She had beautiful eyes, you know?

"And of course, there's this thing that she used to get fed with. She was very naughty. She used to take it off all the time, and she used to make funny faces.“She's there in front of me and I can adore her and see her any time I like. I have pictures, but nothing as beautiful as she looks in this one."

Father Ankur said the artwork perfectly represented his beloved daughter, adding: “She didn't communicate, she didn't speak, but she had her own gestures to speak to the nurses who used to take care of her.

"She used to give this cheeky smile. And when you look at that picture that shows that expression.”

Krista Puranen, wife of Craig who died in 2018 aged 56, now works as a Retail Support Manager at the hospice. Credit: St Oswald's Hospice

Krista Puranen, widow of Craig, said the couple's shared love of art lives on in his portrait.

“He is here," she said. "Like, he is really here. You can see it, feel his personality. And I know he would love that because he loved art as much as I do. So he would be very proud.

"It's an amazing gift in so many ways. Not just this exhibition and the portrait, but this whole process of making, creating this and showing people how important these bonds are.”

For artist Leanne, she hopes the project will trigger further conversations around death, dying, and grief.

Artist Leanne Pearce from Newcastle has created 12 portraits for bereaved and pre-bereaved families. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

“This project for me has been heartbreaking but heartwarming in equal measure," said Leanne.

"We have to celebrate the people that have died. It's going to be part of all our lives. And also to validate that person, that they existed and they were a beautiful person. We need to remember them and talk about them. So, hopefully I've helped the families do that.”

Laura Barrett, who works in bereavement support at St Oswald's and has organised the project alongside Leanne, hopes the perception of death can be changed.

She said: "I hate the idea of anyone needing our support, but feeling like it isn't for them. Whether that's a real barrier or a perceived barrier. That for me is the main motivation."

The exhibition has been described as an important event for St Oswald’s Hospice. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"We want to stimulate and encourage those conversations about death and dying," she continued. "And we also wanted to remove barriers so that people understand that the hospice isn't for a certain kind of person.

"It's actually quality care for everybody and everyone's welcome if they need the support that we can offer them.”

The unique stories of each of the people painted in the exhibition have been uploaded to St Oswald's Hospice website. You can read more of the Portraits with Purpose stories here.

The collection launches during Hospice UK’s Dying Matters Week and will be on display to the public at Newcastle Civic Centre from 10 to 17 May.

