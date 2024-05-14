Four men accused of murdering a Gateshead man in a chemical attack have gone on trial.

Paul Kenneth Fawcett, John Wandless, Yussef Wynne and Josh Hawthorne are all jointly charged with the murder of 26-year-old Andy Foster, who died after ammonia was sprayed in his face in August 2023.

The prosecution told Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday (14 May) that the attack took place in a dispute over drug dealing and the incident was one of four “similar” chemical attacks across 11 days, in which one woman was blinded and two men required medical treatment.

The men are also accused of various separate offences:

- All four are charged with an offence of robbery.

- Fawcett, 32, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields, is also charged with two counts of attempting to cause GBH with intent, and one count of causing GBH with intent.

- Wandless, 32, of no fixed abode, is also charged with one count of attempting to cause GBH with intent, one count of causing GBH with intent, one count of handling stolen goods and one count of arson. Wandless has pleaded guilty to the final two counts already.

- Wynn, 39, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, is charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of attempting to cause GBH with intent, and one count of causing GBH with intent.

The jury was told there was a “hierarchy” within the four men.

It was alleged that Wynne was a drug dealer with the three other men working under him at the time. It was also alleged, that the violence was connected to drug dealing and the four defendants were part of a scheme to "tax" other dealers - a word used to refer to "scaring off competition" and stealing drugs from them at the same time.

The jury heard Wynne orchestrated all of the attacks and Hawthorne, who supplied drugs for him, helped organise the fourth and fatal attack.

The prosecution said neither Wynne nor Hawthorne were present at any of the attacks.

It is alleged that Paul Fawcett, Wynne’s "enforcer", was physically present at the attacks and that he recruited Wandless, who was there at the last three attacks.

All defendants deny murder - and all other charges.

The trial continues.

