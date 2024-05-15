TV presenter Anthony McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett have welcomed their first child.

McPartlin, 48, announced the news on the Instagram account he shares with best friend and co-presenter Declan Donnelly.

The Geordie presenter shared a black and white picture showing a tattoo on his shoulder and the baby’s covered head.

He wrote: “Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am.

"Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

McPartlin and Anne-Marie tied the knot in 2021, with Declan Donnelly taking on the role of best man.

Their new son Wilder becomes a brother to Anne-Marie's two daughters from a previous relationship.

Donnelly meanwhile has two children, Isla and Jack, with his wife Ali Astall.

County Durham Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt was among those to send their congratulations to the couple online.

She wrote: "Awwww congratulations this is just wonderful news, and such a beautiful name"

Other big names in UK daytime television also sent their well wishes with presenter Davina McCall commenting: “Arggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!! This is AMAZING !!!! Congratulations to ALL of you”.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon wrote: “Awwwww darling I’m so happy for you both! Baby shares the same birthday as my mummy! Can’t wait to meet buba and to celebrate soon! Love you both”.

Last year, North East duo Ant and Dec announced that they would be halting popular ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway after the 20th series, which came to an end last month. The pair said they were taking “a breather” from the show.

