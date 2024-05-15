The family of a "beloved" father have issued a heartfelt tribute following a fatal collision in Northumberland.

Carl Hind, 50, from the Stocksfield area, died after being involved in a collision with two vehicles earlier this month.

Paying tribute, Mr Hind's family said: “Carl's tragic death has left a deep void in the lives of many.

“He was a beloved partner, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

“He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.”

Just before midnight on Sunday 5 May, police received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by two vehicles on the A69 at Haltwhistle, between the junction with the B6322 and Melkridge.

The incident happened on the A69 near Haltwhistle. Credit: Google

Emergency services attended but Mr Hind died at the scene.

An investigation is continuing into the circumstances of the incident.

Sergeant Andy McNally, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Carl’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“A thorough investigation has been underway since this tragedy to establish what happened.

“As part of this, we continue to appeal to anyone who may have information and was in the area at the time to come forward.

“This includes anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.”

Anyone with information or footage should get in touch using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting log number: NP-20240505-1250.

