Beaches across the North East have once again been recognised as some of the country's best.

Tynemouth Longsands, on North Tyneside, has proudly held Blue Flag status for 30 consecutive years, as confirmed by the latest beach awards from Keep Britain Tidy.

In addition, shorelines from Wearside to Redcar and Cleveland made the prestigious list.

Awards are handed out in recognition of the highest standards of cleanliness, facilities, safety, environmental education and management.

The stunning Longsands at Tynemouth has won Blue Flag status for 30 consecutive years. Credit: PA

This year, 61 sites across the UK were awarded both the Blue Flag and Seaside Award, while 13 sites received the Blue Flag only and 76 beaches received the Seaside Award only.

Blue Flag and Seaside Award winners from our region

King Edwards Bay, Tynemouth

Tynemouth Longsands

Whitley Bay

Saltburn

Redcar

Roker

Seaburn

Saltburn beach has been recognised with the accolade in the 37th year of the awards. Credit: Gareth Howell

Criteria to win an award

Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary

Environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems

Water quality – Blue Flag beaches must meet the ‘excellent’ water quality standard as set out in the EU bathing water directive and Seaside Award winners must meet the 'sufficient’ standard.

Environmental management, including litter and waste

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “These awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers residents and businesses who have worked tirelessly to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches and we’d like to take this moment to recognise and applaud them.

“Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.

“The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas and, to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria. Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.”

