Around The House May 2024: Contaminated blood scandal, polluted waterways and the local elections
Tom Sheldrick discusses the contaminated blood scandal, polluted waterways and the recent local elections with Conservative MP Peter Gibson, Lord Purvis of Tweed from the Liberal Democrats and Labour MP Catherine McKinnell.
The next edition of Around The House is on Thursday 13th June.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...