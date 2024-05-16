Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage captured the moped bring driven into a JD Sports shop in Newcastle

A man who rode a moped down the pavements of a busy Newcastle shopping street before going inside a store has been put behind bars.

Kavan Conroy was caught on CCTV riding down pedestrian pavements on Northumberland Street and Blackett Street on the moped before going into JD Sports.

Conroy, 21, had no helmet on and no licence plate on the moped at the time.

Following the incident on 21 March, as officers pledge to continue to crack down on city centre crime, Northumbria Police launched an investigation into Conroy, with a trawl of CCTV identifying him.

After verbally abusing two police officers at Eldon Square, the offender, who has previous convictions for theft and criminal damage, kicked an officer in the face while he was in a police van.

Conroy, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, threatening behaviour, having no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and assaulting an emergency worker.

At Newcastle Crown Court on Friday 10 May, he was jailed for 11 months and also banned from driving.

Police said Kavan Conroy showed "a complete disregard for the safety and welfare of others". Credit: Northumbria Police

Following Conroy’s sentencing, area commander for Newcastle, Chief Superintendent Barrie Joisce, of Northumbria Police, said: “Conroy’s actions were disgraceful on the day he carried out these offences and he is now rightly behind bars.

“He showed a complete disregard for the safety and welfare of others by riding a moped down a pedestrian area before going on to assault one our officers.

“It was extremely fortunate that someone was not seriously injured by Conroy and he now has time in prison to reflect on his actions.”

Conroy’s sentencing comes after the launch of the Newcastle City Safe partnership earlier this month.

Based at the City Library site, the new multi-agency initiative sees Northumbria Police, NE1 and Newcastle City Council working together to make Newcastle an even better place to live, work and visit.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...