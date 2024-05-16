Man dies after alleged assault in Middlesbrough pub

A 42-year-old man has died after an alleged assault in a Middlesbrough pub.

Carl James, from Middlesbrough, suffered serious injuries in the alleged incident in the Jack and Jill pub on Crossfell Road shortly before 6pm on Saturday 11 May.

He was taken to hospital but he later died from his injuries.

His family have been informed and have asked for privacy at this time.

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.

