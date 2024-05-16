Police are investigating a fire at a derelict primary school in County Durham.

Firefighters spent a night tackling the blaze at Greenland Infant School, in South Moor, Stanley.

Durham Constabulary are investigating the blaze, which is being treated as suspicious.

Crews from High Handenhold, Consett, and Durham, were called to the incident at 10:16pm on Tuesday 14 May.

Emergency services were called to the disused building on School Street to reports of a large fire. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees.

Three hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire before officers left the scene at 7:54am the following morning.

The building has not been in use for several years after the school moved to another location.

The aftermath of the blaze shows the charred remains of the school building. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident reference 495.

Alternatively, members of the public can call FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558 or via www.firestoppersreport.co.uk

