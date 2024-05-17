A Moroccan asylum seeker who said he was inspired by “revenge” for the Israel-Hamas conflict has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 45 years, for murdering a pensioner in the street.

Ahmed Alid, 45, stabbed Terence Carney, 70, six times in Hartlepool town centre early on 15 October last year – eight days after Hamas attacked Israel.

At around 5am, minutes earlier, the 45-year-old broke into the locked bedroom of his housemate Javed Nouri and hacked at him while he slept.

Last month Alid was convicted after a trial of the murder of Mr Carney, the attempted murder of Mr Nouri, and assaulting two detectives.

On Friday 17 May, Alid was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court to 19 years, 52 days for the attempted murder of Javed Nouri. This will be served concurrently, for the murder of Terence Carney, which he will serve 44 years and 52 days.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb declared: "No period of incarceration will be equivalent to the life he has taken."

The judge said Alid "attacked and murdered Terrence Carney in a terrorist attack" and told him: "you intended to intimidate and influence the British government" on their international policy regarding Israel and Palestine.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told Alid at his sentencing that he wanted to "frighten the people of Britain", and ordered that he be taken down.

