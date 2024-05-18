Play Brightcove video

Jonny Blair goes to meet the actors being put through their paces by the military.

A number of actors performing at a Newcastle Theatre have been put through their paces with the military, to get into character for their latest roles.

Stars of the musical 'An Officer and a Gentlemen,' which is currently at Newcastle's Theatre Royal, went to Fenham Army barracks to get some practical training for the military themed musical.

It is based on the award winning movie featuring Richard Gere as an aspiring naval officer who finds love. The 80s soundtrack is still listened to today.

Actors of the stage show 'An Officer and a Gentleman' Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Giving the orders throughout the day were army reservists based at the site off Barrack Road in Newcastle.

"Very impressed," said Second Lieutenant Reuben James. "I think they'd make pretty good recruits. I think the army and army reserves would be glad to have them on board."It’s a bit of last minute method acting to help them get into the zone for their appearance in a very popular show."

While Second Lt James was impressed with the the stage stars, some of the actors admitted to ITV Tyne Tees that 'it's very intense,' and 'slightly terrifying.' They did, however, admit it was good to get an insight into the military.

Georgia Lennon from Hartlepool plays Paula. Credit: Marc Brenner

Georgia Lennon is from Hartlepool and plays Paula.

She said: "It's very special. This is the closest I'll get to my home town of Hartlepool. This is a theatre I grew up watching so much live theatre in and to now be on the flip side of where I was as a little kid watching that stage, it feels so special."

Talking about into stepping in the the shoes of the lead character Zack Mayo who was originally played by Gere, Luke Baker said: "It's tough. You want to represent the role as well as you can. But you've got to make it your own as well. You do your research on the character and bring it to life and be truthful."Liv Foster- Browne added: "It's one of those shows where you know the audience are with you. People that come to see it usually have seen the movie and are they because they love the film, love the storyline. So they are with you from the get go."The character Sid Worley is played by Paul French who said: "The iconic last scene, how the show ends, when Luke comes in his whites to sweep Paula off her feet the place really does go ballistic."

The show runs until Saturday 18 May at Newcastle's Theatre Royal.

