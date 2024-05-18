Dog bitten by 'snake' in North Yorkshire required anti-venom shot

A woman from North Yorkshire is warning pet owners and parents in the area to "stay out of long grass" after her dog was bitten by what was believed to be a snake.

Liz Byrne from Richmond took her dog Benji out for a walk around the Swalegate playing field in the town.

Ms Byrne said: "Benji went exploring in the long grass, and I heard him yelp. I thought it might just be a thorn or something, but when I went to see, I heard something hissing.

"It stopped and then started again three times while I was trying to get hold of Benji, and then I saw a flicker in the long grass and its tail. I was petrified - the snake was not."

Ms Byrne told ITV Tyne Tees she then took Benji to the vets after noticing his swollen nose and bite marks.

Benji was given a steroid and anti-venom shot by the vet, who, Ms Byrne said, told them it was "quite unusual" for snakes to get so close to a housing estate.

She is now urging dog walkers and parents to keep their pets and children out of the long grass in the area in case of a repeat incident.

The PSDA advice for when your dog may have been bitten by a snake includes taking it to a vet as soon as possible.

They also say that snake bites are an emergency, and have guidance for owners if they think their pet may have been injured:

Snake bites are an emergency – if your dog has been bitten, follow our first aid advice and take them to a vet ASAP.

There are three types of snake found in the UK, but adders are the only venomous species.

Adder bites tend to happen Feb-Oct but are especially common between Jun-Aug.

It's most common for a dog to be bitten on the face, neck or lower leg.

With treatment, most dogs recover from adder bites, but some bites are very serious, cause severe illness and even death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...