There has been a large emergency response in Northumberland this afternoon after two teenage boys are thought to have got into difficulty in the water.

The incident occurred at the River Tyne near to Ovingham Bridge, Ovingham.

Two Swift Water Rescue units from Pegswood, an appliance from Prudhoe and a number of senior officers were on scene from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

In a post on social media the service said: "We are working with Police, the Ambulance Service and Mountain Rescue at this time."

A road closure was put in place from Riverside Road from Wylam to Ovingham Bridge.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.30pm today (Saturday 18 May) police received a report of concern for the welfare of two teenage boys who had come into difficulty in the water near to Ovingham bridge in Northumberland.

“Emergency services were immediately deployed.

“There is a large multi-agency presence in the area, and we would ask the public to not to gather where possible to allow for those at scene to carry out their duties."

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to get in touch with police.

