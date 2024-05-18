Official celebrations planned to mark Gateshead FC's FA Trophy win at Wembley

An official celebration to mark Gateshead FC's FA Trophy victory has been announced.It follows the club’s Wembley triumph over Solihull Moors earlier this month which finished on penalties.

Plans include an event at the International Stadium and possibly an open-top bus parade.

A civic celebration is also in the works for the players, their families, and club officials.

The proposals were announced by Council leader Martin Gannon at the authority’s annual meeting.

Details will be announced once finalised.

Gateshead FC celebrate their win over Solihull in a game that went to penalties. Credit: PA

Cllr Gannon said: “I did on behalf of the council convey our best wishes to the chairman of the club immediately before the game, for which he thanked us, and I conveyed our congratulations after the game, again for which he thanked us.

“There have been some discussions between the club and the council about how Gateshead might celebrate that magnificent achievement, although the details are not completed yet.

“There may be some details about an open-top bus, but there will be a celebration at Gateshead Stadium and there will be a civic event attended by the mayor on behalf of the council, for the players, their families, and club officials to celebrate the achievement.”

The announcement was made in front of the club’s vice-chairman, Bernard McWilliams.

The historic FA trophy win comes after a dramatic few weeks for the Heed as the club after it was excluded from the National League play-offs after failing to secure a 10-year tenure at their stadium.

It is after the EFL announced that the club has not met the criteria to play in the league because it did not have a guaranteed 10-year lease on its council-owned stadium.

The move prompted an outcry and protests from fans outside the International Stadium and Gateshead Civic Centre.

At the time Cllr Gannon said: “There is no reasonable reason to exclude the club from membership of the EFL”.

The council is in the process of seeking a new operator to take over the stadium in an effort to cut costs and, despite civic centre leaders insisting that they offered assurances that the club would be granted the 10-year lease if promoted, the uncertainty over the venue’s future proved too great for the football authorities.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...