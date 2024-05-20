A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man died in an alleged stabbing in Gateshead.

Gary Belfield, 40, from the Manchester area, died on Saturday 27 April at a property on Elliott Drive in Felling.

A second man in his 20s was also found seriously injured at the address. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Earlier in the investigation, another boy, aged 17, was charged with attempted murder. He has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 28 May.

A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were both charged with murder and have been remanded in custody since their first appearances at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

None of those charged can be named due to their age.

The leader of Northumbria Police's investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, said: "Gary’s family and loved ones have shown incredible strength in the face of his tragic passing, and we hope to give them the answers they deserve.

"Our officers continue to support them in any way they can at this incredibly difficult time, and we would like to again remind the public to avoid speculation in the community and online which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings."

Two men and three women, aged between 21 and 51, remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

