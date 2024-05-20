Flowers have been laid close to where a 14-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne in Northumberland.

The teenager died after getting into difficulty in the water at Ovingham while a 13-year-old boy was left in a critical condition following an incident reported at about 3.30pm on Saturday 18 May.

Emergency services were immediately deployed and the surviving boy was rescued from the water.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was later found in the water, following a search, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

A nearby tree, which used to overhang the river at Ovingham, Northumberland, and which had a rope swing attached to it, has been cut down.

Red and white roses were placed on a path on the north side of the river, but no card was left.

Police have confirmed the parents of both boys are being supported by officers.

Emergency services at the riverside on Saturday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), which attended the scene along with police, paramedics and mountain rescue teams, offered safety advice.

Area manager Joe Haustead said: “It is difficult in these circumstances to find the right way to offer water safety advice, but doing so could prevent another tragedy from taking place.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident and unfortunately it underlines the very real dangers presented by rivers and the sea.

“The water may look calm on the surface, but there can be strong undercurrents that could pull even a strong swimmer under the water.

“Even when the weather feels very hot, the water may feel warm on the surface, but just a few feet below the surface it can be icy cold – affecting the stamina and strength of even strong swimmers.”

It is not the first time a teenage boy has died in the same area of the River Tyne.

Robert Hattersley, 13, from Crawcrook, died after getting into trouble in the river at Ovingham on 17 July 2022.

"It brought back memories about what happened to our son, or what we went through," his father Carl said.

"We want to send our condolences to the family that have lost their young lad, to give them our love and support."

