'He was a typical Geordie boy': Tributes paid to teen who died in River Tyne

A family friend of a 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne has paid tribute to him as a "typical Geordie boy".

Nicu Ion works as a community leader in Fenham and knew the teen from when he was a small child.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "I remember him coming to church, to different community events. He was a happy lad, made lots of friends throughout the community.

"He was popular and it's just so unfortunate what happened."

Mr Ion told how the boy's family moved to Newcastle around 10 years ago, migrating from Romania.

He said they settled in the West End of Newcastle and have lived there ever since.

The teenager died in the water at Ovingham while a 13-year-old boy was left in a critical condition following an incident reported at about 3.30pm on Saturday 18 May.

Emergency services were immediately deployed and the surviving boy was rescued from the water.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was later found in the water, following a search, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

A nearby tree, which used to overhang the river at Ovingham, Northumberland, and which had a rope swing attached to it, has been cut down.

