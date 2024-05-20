New Teesworks contract set to create up to 65 jobs

A new contract at Teesside's Teesworks is set to create up to 65 jobs.

The 3-year deal will see energy logistics company, ASCO, provide a range of services at Teesworks' South Bank Heavy Lift Quay, supporting the offshore energy sector.

Services will include quayside planning and scheduling, operations coordination, vessel scheduling, stevedoring and internal distribution services.

Garry O’Malley, operations director at Teesworks, said: “We are delighted to award the operating contract to ASCO who have a great deal of experience in port and terminal operations both in the UK and globally.

“The award of this contract also marks another milestone for the Teesworks site as it makes the transition to greener energy. ASCO as the quay operator will provide the operational expertise required to ensure service levels for users of this valuable asset are of the highest standard.

“This partnership will create up to 65 direct jobs, providing more employment opportunities for the area.”

The contract is also expected to support a number of other jobs in related sectors and the regional supply chain.

Credit: TEESWORKS

ASCO CEO, Mike Pettigrew, said: “The South Bank Quay is a flagship project for ASCO which will propel us along the right track right at the start of 2024, en route to achieving our future goals. It confirms and reinforces our intention to make significant investment into increasing our footprint in the new energies sector over the coming years.

“Winning such a major contract is a testament to the work that we have done over the years where we have delivered world-class logistics services across the energy industry while contributing to the economic growth of the communities in which we operate.”

Teesworks – the UK’s largest freeport – is being developed as an integrated energy hub and will include new energies such as hydrogen, carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) and offshore wind projects, including monopile manufacturer SeAH Wind.

Work under the ASCO contract is expected to start this summer, with the first vessel scheduled to berth in Autumn 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...