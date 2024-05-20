Two men have been arrested after a shooting in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police say a 35-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after an incident at around 8.20pm on Friday (17 May 2024) at an address in Hubbard Walk in the town.

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Middlesbrough, were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, and the 19-year-old man has been released on police bail.

Officers are now looking for three other men in connection with the incident.

Two of the men have been named as Nathan Blagg, 25 years-old and Michael Kinlan 22 years-old - both are from Middlesbrough.

Anyone who knows where there are or who has any further information is being urged to contact the police.

Officers believe a "black coloured Kia Sorento VRM NV57 WLH was used in the incident." They are asking anyone who might have seen it on Friday night, to contact police.

Two other men, aged 28 and 58, both from Middlesbrough, were arrested and charged with violent disorder and have appeared in court. Both men were remanded into custody.

Cleveland Police say they're keen to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider public , and they believe this was an isolated incident.

