Detectives are investigating the unexpected deaths of an elderly man and woman at a property in Darlington.

Police were called to an address in Park Crescent shortly before 5.30pm on Friday (17 May) following the discovery of two bodies.

The deaths of the 86-year-old man and the 84-year-old woman are currently being treated as unexpected.

Inquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances, but officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Durham Police said there has been a police presence at the house which may continue over the next few days while officers carry out their inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Andy Reynolds said: “The family have been informed and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“I would also like to reassure the community that, although our enquiries continue to determine the circumstances leading to the deaths, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no third-party involvement.

“We are trying to piece together their movements in recent days."

The force is appealing for anyone who may have seen the man or woman between 9 May and 17 May to contact police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident reference 312 of 17 May.

