A 17-year-old boy has died after being found with unexplained serious injuries on South Tyneside.

Evan Hansen, from Simonside, died on Saturday 18 May after being taken to hospital for treatment three days earlier.

Emergency services were called on Wednesday 15 May shortly before 6:10am to a boy understood to be walking along the side of the A19, close to the south entrance of the Tyne Tunnel.

They attended the scene and found Evan, who matched the description given to them, on a cycle track which runs close to Salcombe Avenue.

His family are being offered specialist support as Northumbria Police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Evan's injuries are currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Neal Craig, from Northumbria Police, said: "This is devastating news and we continue to offer our support to Evan’s loved ones at this tragic time.

"A number of enquiries are underway to ascertain exactly how Evan has sustained his injuries, and how he ended up on the cycle track.

"I’d like to thank those who have come forward with information to date – however, we know this is a busy area with many passing motorists and residents, including dog walkers.

"Please get in touch if you think you can assist our enquiries – even the smallest detail might help us to get answers for Evan’s family."

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101.