Greggs has announced a fish finger sandwich will be added to their menu at selected stores in the North East.

Hailed its "finest catch", the the latest addition to the high street bakery chain's offer will be available at ten locations across the region.

The announcement was first teased on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday night (20 May) in a post comprising a series of emojis hinting at the new item.

An Instagram post then followed, featuring South Shields comedian Rosie Ramsey handing out the new sandwiches to customers on the coast.

Rosie Ramsay hands out the new fish finger sandwiches in an Instagram video posted by Greggs

It follows a number of announcements from the bakery, based in Gosforth, in Newcastle, over the last few years which have grabbed headlines.

The company launched a festival clothing collaboration with retailer Primark two years ago, which featured a range of shoes, t-shirts, and bucket hats.

More recently, Greggs collaborated with Newcastle store Fenwick, offering a "fine dining" experience.

The bakery firm has already enjoyed a strong start to the year after notching up a sales hike as its expansion continues across Britain’s high streets.

The firm reported a 7.4% rise in like-for-like sales for the first 19 weeks of 2024.

It recently hit a milestone for 2,500 shops trading nationwide, having expanded the chain by 27 on a net basis – those opened less those closed – in the 19 weeks to 11 May.

Greggs added that its new range of iced drinks was “performing well”, with plans to roll it out further from 300 shops now to up to 700 in the coming months.

The group said it remains on track for full-year expectations after the first quarter trading and said that it continues to forecast a 4% to 5% rise in its own costs over the year.

Where will the fish finger sandwich be available?

The newest addition to the Greggs menu includes a traditional fish finger sandwich, with a choice of ketchup or mayonnaise, and a fish finger wrap which comes in a tortilla with salad and cucumber.

They will be available from Thursday 23 May from the following locations:

Gateshead, G109 Trinity Square

Longbenton, Quorum Retail Parade

Washington, U3B Peel Retail Park

Newcastle, Sandy Lane Drive Thru

Sunderland, U4 Salterfen Park

Washington, U4 Parsons Rd Industrial Estate

Bowburn, Integra 61 Drive Thru

Horden, U4 Cotsford Lane

Blaydon, Bridge Street

Greggs @ Primark Northumberland Street

