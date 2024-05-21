Play Brightcove video

Dame Judi Dench speaks to ITV News about naming her own Sycamore Gap tree seedling

Dame Judi Dench has named a seedling from the felled Sycamore Gap tree which was presented to her at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

The actress named the tree Antoninus after the adopted son of Emperor Hadrian - making reference to where it once stood in a dip on Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland.

Dame Judi, who was born in York, told ITV News: "I have named the tree, because I thought 'it must have a name'.

"I looked it up and found out that Hadrian had an adopted son, called Antoninus, and so that's what it's name is."

Speaking at Chelsea Flower Show, which opened to the public on Tuesday, she added: "It's going to come and live in my garden. I can't quite believe it."

A schoolgirl from Hexham handed the seedling to the Academy Award-winning actor at the show, held in London.

Charlotte, aged seven, told ITV News: "The sapling was like Sycamore Gap's baby, so I hope it grows to be like the Sycamore Gap and carries on Sycamore Gap's legacy."

The Sycamore Gap tree was hailed as the most-photographed in the country. Credit: PA

The tree was thought to be more than 200 years old and was hailed as one of the most photographed trees in the country.

On Thursday 28 September 2023, the world-famous 'Robin Hood tree' was found to have been felled overnight - sparking a public outcry.

Since then, two men charged in connection with the felling have appeared in court and are set to appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month (June 2024).

