A dispersal order is in place in Redcar after what has been described as a spate of "aggressive begging".

Cleveland Police said the behaviour had caused harassment and distress to local shoppers in the town.

The order includes the area bounded by Lord Street, Lime Road, Wilton Street, West Dyke Road, West Terrace and the Esplanade.

It will be in effect till around 5pm on Thursday 23 May.

