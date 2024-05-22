Play Brightcove video

The car was captured on mobile phone footage after apparently being driven into the side of a KFC in Blyth

A car appears to have been driven into the side of a fast food restaurant in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police received a report that a car had collided with a KFC, at Blyth Valley Retail Park, in Blyth, and became stuck at around 9am on Monday 20 May.

One person who witnessed the incident said: "The car went straight over the junction, down the path and wiped out table, chairs, bin and crashed into the KFC window. I was shocked."

The car collided with a KFC at Blyth Valley Retail Park. Credit: Handout

A force spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and the male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries.

“The vehicle involved was later recovered from the scene."

