Newcastle United staff have visited the set of Australian soap Neighbours on a tour Down Under.

Photographs on the Magpies' official social media accounts show Eddie Howe, Graeme Jones and Stephen Purches posing in front of the iconic Erinsborough sign - the setting of the show which was first aired on 18 March 1985.

Other images show the trio in The Lassiters Complex, a small shopping and hotel complex that is a short walk from Ramsay Street, and in front of the 'Kennedy kids' family portrait.

Magpies staff reminisce on Ramsay Street during a visit of the Kennedy home. Credit: @NUFC

Coaching staff were all smiles on set, although the novelty and nostalgia may have been lost on some players of a certain age, who may not have appreciated the Aussie classic.

The final episode aired on 29 July 2022 as a normal 30-minute episode in the regular daytime schedule, followed by an hour-long prime-time episode for UK viewers.

After 37 years and 8,903 episodes, the soap aired a finale episode watched by millions. Credit: @NUFC

Newcastle United are in Melbourne to take on Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars as part of the city's Global Football Week.

Fans can stream the game on Wednesday (22 May) from Melbourne Cricket Ground online, as well as the second fixture on Friday 24 May at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne's Docklands.

Howe told NUFC TV he hopes his team will make a good impression on fans in Australia. Credit: @NUFC

On the club's official website, Head Coach Eddie Howe said the post-season trip to Australia was a "great opportunity" to play in front of a crowd that they wouldn't normally be able to showcase their talent in front of.

Howe said prior to the trip he had never travelled to Australia, but as an avid cricket fan, he was excited to play in such an "iconic" venue.

He said: "It is important that we grow the name of Newcastle at every opportunity we get. We are willing to make the trip and to play in front of what I am sure will be a great atmosphere and an incredible stadium, so we are really looking forward to that."

An international fan workshop was held in the city to welcome Magpies supporters from around the world, and players thanked Tyneside's Wor Flags for sending a display of black and white on the 10,475 mile trip.

