One person has died after a mudslide in Carlton-in-Cleveland, police said.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the death was a result of the incident on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.15pm on Wednesday 22 May.

Officers have confirmed no one else was injured.

Police have declared an ongoing incident, with a cordon in place.

The public has been asked to avoid the area as teams work efficiently and to respect the privacy of those affected.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "We are actively gathering information and will provide further updates as soon as we can.

"We would ask the public to refrain from speculation and spreading unverified information."

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...