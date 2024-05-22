A second boy has died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne in Northumberland.

The teenagers were reported to be in trouble in the water at Ovingham at about 3.30pm on Saturday 18 May.

Emergency services carried out a large scale search and found the body of the 14-year-old, who was declared dead at the scene.

A second boy, aged 13, was rescued from the river and taken to hospital in a critical condition. Northumbria Police confirmed he died on Tuesday (21 May).

The force has identified the boys as David Radut, 14, and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, both of Newcastle.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our sincerest sympathies go to the loved ones of both boys and we will continue to provide whatever support we can at this devastating time.

“Since Saturday, our thoughts and those of the wider community have been with the families and friends of those affected.

“We would ask that the public continue to respect the privacy of the families both online and in the community.”

The parents of both boys are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Nicu Ion, who works as a community leader in Fenham, in Newcastle, had known David from when he was a small child.

He told ITV Tyne Tees the schoolboy was "happy", "popular" and a "typical Geordie lad" whose death had shocked everyone who knew him.

Mr Ion said David's family moved to Newcastle around 10 years ago, migrating from Romania. They settled in the West End of Newcastle and have lived there ever since.

He added that this was the first major tragedy to hit the community - something which had been compounded by David's young age.

"It's just hard to accept he is not with us anymore," Mr Ion explained.

"We are trying to support the community - to offer them the emotional support through our local churches, through our community hubs - just to provide that space where people can unite and find some peace, and acceptance of everything that's happened."

Two vigils have been held in Romanian since the teenager's death - on Sunday and Monday - and another is planned to be held in English this week.

It is the third death of a teenage boy on the same stretch of River Tyne in less than two years.

Robert Hattersley, 13, from Crawcrook, died after getting into trouble in the river on 17 July 2022.

Earlier this week Robert's family said news of the latest tragedy brought back painful memories.

