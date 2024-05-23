16 year old boy arrested on suspicion of rape in Hartlepool

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape following a report of an incident in Hartlepool.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious while walking in Summerhill Country Park between 11am and 1pm on Tuesday (21 May), or anyone who may have caught anything on their dashcam whilst driving along Summerhill Lane into the car park to get in touch.

Officers say they believe this is an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...