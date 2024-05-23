The leader of Reform UK has announced that he will not be the party's candidate in Hartlepool at the general election, despite having previously said he would be.

Richard Tice is instead standing in Boston and Skegness, in Lincolnshire.

He finished a strong third in Hartlepool at the 2019 general election, getting more than 10,000 votes, when Reform UK was known as the Brexit Party.

In October 2022, Mr Tice was named as the Reform candidate in Hartlepool at the next general election.

He subsequently opened an office in the town, and held a local campaign launch there in January 2024.

He announced his new target constituency at Reform UK's general election launch event in London on Thursday, and our Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick questioned him on why he had made the change.

Reform's new candidate for Hartlepool has not yet been named.

Mr Tice said they will stand in 630 seats across England, Scotland and Wales.

He insisted Nigel Farage "will be helping out significantly" during the campaign, after the party's honorary president and most high-profile figure announced he will not stand at the general election.

The Conservatives won Hartlepool from Labour at a by-election in May 2021.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda...