Tributes have been paid to a "happy, bubbly, go-lucky" schoolgirl who died following a mudslide in North Yorkshire.

Leah Harrison, a Year 6 pupil at Mount Pleasant Primary School, in Darlington, died after a mudslide on the edge of the North York Moors National Park on Wednesday 22 May.

Thirty mountain rescuers were among a huge emergency services response following the tragedy which happened near Carlton Bank, above Carlton-in-Cleveland village, at about 1:15pm.

North Yorkshire Police later confirmed one person had died but that there were no other injuries.

It is understood that Leah was on a school trip.

Leah's family have described her as a "happy, bubbly, go-lucky little girl".

The mudslide happened at Carlton-in-Cleveland, on the edge of the North York Moors National Park. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

They said: "The beautiful smile, the giddy laugh, the silly jokes. You will never ever be forgotten baby girl.

"You will achieve you dream and become a player for the Lionesses. Spread those wings. May you rest in paradise."

She added her thanks to those who had sent messages of condolences to the family, and asked: "Please may we ask for people to give us this time to grieve and come to terms with this news.

"We all appreciate everything everyone is doing."

Emergency services including police, the fire service and mountain rescue team members attended the mudslide at Carlton-in-Cleveland. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Paying tribute to Leah on Thursday morning, Lingfield Education Trust chief executive, Nick Blackburn, said: “The full details are still emerging but this is clearly a heartbreaking tragedy.

"Leah was a much-loved part of our school and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school staff.

"Counselling is being arranged within the school for pupils and staff.

"We are all in a state of shock and we would ask that the privacy of the family and the school community is respected while we try to come to terms with what has happened.”

Emergency services attended the scene yesterday, including North Yorkshire Police, the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and 30 members of Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (MRT).

Local councillor David Hugill said: “I’m absolutely shocked and devastated that something like this has happened in my area, and I’m thinking of the loved ones of the person who lost their life. It’s really horrible what’s happened.”

