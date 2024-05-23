Thousands of fans braved torrential downpours to see Bruce Springsteen perform in Sunderland on Wednesday night.

His track 'Waitin' on a Sunny Day' was a fitting opener at the Stadium of Light as crowds were soaked by the rain, but it did not seem to dampen any spirits.

Springsteen and The E Street Band performed their back catalogue of songs to a bouncing crowd of around 40,000 fans.

Bruce Springsteen did not disappoint the 40,000 fans at the Stadium of Light. Credit: NCJ Media Syndication

The three-hour show included some of his greatest hits such as 'Thunder Road' and 'Backstreets', before wowing the audience with an encore of 'Dancing in the Dark' and 'Born to Run'.

The weather caused disruption to public transport, including the Tyne and Wear Metro.

To make sure gig-goers did not miss out, the concert start time was pushed back by half an hour, finally getting underway at 7:30pm.

Fans were soaked by the rain but it did not dampen spirits. Credit: NCJ Media Syndication

The show proved to be worth the wait and weather as fans went wild as The Boss and co took to the stage.

It is the second time Springsteen has been on Wearside, after a concert in 2012 as part of the Wrecking Ball tour.

