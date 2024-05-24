Two people found dead in a house in Darlington have been named by police as a married couple.

Brian Swaddle, 86, and his wife Olwyn, 84, were found inside their home on Park Crescent in Darlington on Friday 17 May by emergency services.

Police and crime scene investigators remained at the scene for several days, launching a probe to determine the cause of their "unexpected" deaths.

In a statement, Durham Constabulary said: "An investigation is continuing as officers work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people at their home in Park Crescent, Darlington."

"86-year-old Brian Swaddle and his wife Olwyn, 84, were found shortly before 5.30pm, on Friday, May 17.

"Their deaths are currently being treated as unexpected.

"Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen them between Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 17 to get in touch."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 312 of May 17.

