Durham city centre street closed after underground explosion

A busy city centre street was closed after what police believe to have been an underground explosion.

Pavements in Durham city centre were damaged but there were no reports of any injuries following the incident at around lunchtime on Friday 24 May.

A cordon was been put in place between Framwellgate Bridge and North Road and people asked to stay away from the area.

Officers and firefighters attended the scene as they awaited specialists from the gas and electricty board. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A Durham Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Durham City shortly after 12.30pm today following what appears to be an underground explosion.

“Pavements were damaged during the incident in North Road but there are no reports of any injuries.

“A cordon is currently in place between Framwellgate Bridge and North Road and shoppers are asked to avoid the area.”

Officers and firefighters attended the scene as they awaited specialists from the gas and electricty board.

