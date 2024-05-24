Play Brightcove video

Residents shared footage of the orange plume of smoke in the sky near Belasis

Credit: Steve Gibson

A cloud of orange smoke was seen in the sky over Billingham after an "industrial incident".

Images were widely shared across social media on Friday, with some residents reporting hearing a warning siren in the area of Belasis business park, shortly before 1pm.

Emergency services attended the site of a fertiliser company in Haverton Hill after reports of an industrial incident involving the small release of gas from the facility.

Cleveland Police said: "This is now dissipating, and the incident is beginning to stand down.

"There are no reports of any injuries to anyone and there are no off-site implications or further risk to the public."

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed they were called to an incident at 12:28pm.

A spokesperson said "Two fire engines from Stockton Fire Station were in attendance. Crews left the scene at 13.07pm.

"There has been assurance that the release of the gas quickly dispersed within the atmosphere resulting in no off-site implications for members of the public.”

