Police seize over 250 weapons in attempt to tackle Teesside knife crime

Military weapons, zombie knives and axes have been seized by police in an attempt to tackle knife crime on Teesside.

Cleveland Police seized 251 knives from Teesside streets during the week-long effort, as part of national action to tackle knife crime and spread awareness of the dangers of carrying a bladed weapon.

Eleven bladed weapons were seized by police during stop and searches and arrests, whilst 240 weapons were surrendered to amnesty bins.

Weapons previously seized by Cleveland Police. Credit: Cleveland Police

The week of action, known as Operation Sceptre, ran from Monday 13 May to Sunday 19 May.

Officers made 361 arrests, conducted 124 stop and searches and charged seven people with possession of a bladed article.

Talks and engagement sessions were delivered to primary and secondary school pupils to educate on the dangers and consequences of knife related crime.

Acting Detective Inspector Sarah Beadle said: “It’s a great result for these weapons to be taken from our streets, where they could have caused serious harm.

“The patrols of violence hotspots are carried out on a regular basis, to ensure that officers are targeting the right people in the right places to tackle violent crime.

“Throughout the year, we have specially trained officers carrying out youth engagement in schools across Cleveland, to ensure that young people are aware of the dangers and consequences of knife related crime.

“There is much more to be done to tackle the issue, but with the help and support of the public we will do everything we can to prevent young people from carrying knives and weapons.”

Cleveland Police urge anyone with information about possession of weapons to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

