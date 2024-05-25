Man charged with attempted murder after Middlesbrough 'shooting'

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a man in Middlesbrough, after an alleged shooting.

The man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today (Saturday 25 May) after he was charged on Thursday (23 May).

Cleveland Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, which happened at an address on Hubbard Walk at around 8:20pm on Friday 17 May.

The 35-year-old man injured is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...