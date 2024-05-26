Man charged with assault and attempted kidnap of two women in Middlesbrough

A man has been charged with a string of offences after allegedly assaulting and trying to kidnap two women in Middlesbrough.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 25 May).

Cleveland Police said they received a report from two women aged 23 and 43 alleging they were being followed by a man in a white van on Southfield Road near to the Teesside University campus.

The man is alleged to have then assaulted the women.

Officers quickly located and arrested a 23-year-old man.

He was subsequently charged with attempted kidnap, two counts of assault, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving whilst uninsured, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and assaulting an emergency worker.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 27 May).

