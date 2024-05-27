Police are appealing for information after a group of up to 20 people reportedly drove electric motorbikes around the Newcastle Quayside on Saturday 25 May.

Officers received report shortly after 12:50pm that the group were driving electric motorbikes in a "dangerous manner" along the Quayside, racing on the footpaths and "putting the safety of members of the public at risk".

The group are then reported to have travelled through the city centre before driving into Exhibition Park.

They were last seen travelling into Gateshead across the High Level Bridge and the Millennium Bridge at around 2:30pm.

Northumbria Police has launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the reports.

Officers have appealed for witnesses who might have seen the group or have any information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from any passing motorists who were driving in the area at the time who might have dashcam footage, or those with CCTV or doorbell footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

