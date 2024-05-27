A Northumberland RNLI branch has been praised for its quick response to rescue a paddle boarder, while hosting their annual fundraising fete.

Seahouses RNLI volunteers were holding their community fundraising event on Saturday 25 May when they received report that a young paddle boarder had got into difficulty in waters near Holy Island.

The emergency call came in at 2:35pm that day, but Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat was experiencing a technical issue, so Berwick Lifeboat was dispatched.

Berwick Lifeboat was praised for it's quick response to assist the paddleboarder. Credit: RNLI

After a brief search, the female and paddle board were located, and brought to Seahouses.

The girl had reportedly been in the water for sometime, leaving her at risk of hypothermia.

Local Coastguards were also in attendance and monitored her condition until the arrival of an ambulance. The casualty did not require any further medical assistance.

A Seahouses Lifeboat spokesperson said: "The day was a great success and enjoyed by the crowds of visitors and locals who supported the event.

"The call out added a touch of excitement, and our colleagues from Berwick Lifeboat Station did a great job in quickly locating the casualty.

"It is so important to call 999 if you see someone in trouble in the sea, as seconds can be critical in saving a life at sea.

"We are glad that the young girl hopefully has no long lasting effects from her unfortunate experience."

Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat has since resolved the technical issue and is again fully operational.

