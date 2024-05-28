Chris Rigg hints at Sunderland stay amid Newcastle interest

Sunderland's 16-year-old breakthrough star Chris Rigg has hinted he will remain at the club, amid rumoured interest from local rivals Newcastle United.

Rigg broke through the ranks into the Sunderland first team in the 2023-24 season, making 21 appearances for the Black Cats in the Championship and scoring two goals.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest in the Hebburn-born youngster, who is currently on international duty with England at the U17s Euros.

Despite speculation swirling around his future, Rigg has told club media of his intention to cement his place in the starting eleven.

Asked about his ambitions for next term, he said: "Regular starter, that's one. Trying to hit many targets, goals and assists, et cetera - try to put us back in the Premier League.

Chris Rigg netted twice in 21 league appearances for Sunderland in the 23/24 season. Credit: PA Images

Rigg also became the club's youngest ever goalscorer with his goal against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup.

He will be eligible to sign a professional contract when he turns 17 in June.

Sunderland ended a turbulent season 16th in the Championship and are yet to announce a permanent successor to Michael Beale, who was sacked after just two months in charge.

