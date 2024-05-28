How ironstone mined from the Cleveland Hills helped build the world

Beneath the surface of the Cleveland Hills lies a resource which has shaped the area's heritage and made its mark across the world.

Throughout the 19th century, villages and settlements in the North East flourished thanks to a burgeoning ironstone mining industry.

Land of Iron Museum in Skinningrove is built on the site of the former Loftus mine, which was the first of dozens which would be built in the area.

It remains the only active ironstone mine in the country - and tells the story of the industry back where it all began.

At its peak Cleveland's Steel industry would account for up to a third of Great Britain's total iron output - providing materials for projects across the world.

Nick Wesson from Land of Iron museum in Skinningrove said: "These were the days of Empire. Iron and steel from here were going across the British Empire. There were railways in Africa and India. The Tyne Bridge was built with iron and steel from here, the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

"It's not an exaggeration. There are beams in New York with Skinningrove and Dorman Long stamped on them."

The world-famous Sydney Harbour Bridge was made from ironstone mined from the Cleveland Hills. Credit: PA Images

The industry was born almost by accident, through a chance meeting on a North Yorkshire beach.

In the September of 1847, Anthony Lex Maynard approached Samuel Okey as he was scouring Saltburn beach for traces of ironstone.

As the two chatted, Maynard said he had seen similar rocks on his own property. They agreed to look at it together and cut the first ironstone in Cleveland there and then.

Over the years that followed, a total of 83 mines sprung up across the area, drawing workers from all corners of England to work the land - some walking from as far away as Cornwall.

Men and boys travelled the length and breadth of the country as the ironstone mining industry in Cleveland boomed. Credit: Land of Iron

They drilled the iron ore by hand in cramped, crowded and dark conditions.

Steve Hall from Land of Iron said: "It's really difficult to imagine quite how hard a life they had. The things that they had to put up with, especially in the early days when they had no unions to support them.

"It was very hard, very dirty. The mines were always wet. They were working by candlelight, and because the miners had to buy their own candles, they would work by one candle. Blasting with black powder, gunpowder."

The days of the industrial revolution are long gone, but Cleveland iron remains visible in all corners of the world and a key part of the region's heritage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...