Jury shown bottles of ammonia in trial of men accused of chemical attack murder

A jury in the trial of four men accused of the murder of a 26-year-old in Gateshead has been shown what was described in court as ammonia bottles recovered from two of the defendants.

It is alleged Andy Foster was sprayed in the face with ammonia at his home in Wrekenton in Gateshead in August 2023, causing him to suffer breathing difficulties, a heart attack and brain damage.

He later died from his injuries.

Youssef Wynne, Josh Hawthorn, Kenneth Paul Fawcett and John Wandless deny the charges they face in the trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court has been told that the attack on Mr Foster in August 2023 was one of four corrosive substance attacks to take place in the space of eleven days connected with drug dealing across South Tyneside - one of which left a woman blind in one eye.

The prosecution alleges that the four defendants were involved in a scheme to 'tax' other drug dealers - a term which it’s claimed refers to stealing from competitors and trying to scare them off.

In court today, members of the jury were shown bottles wrapped separately in thick transparent plastic, which they were told contained ammonia. It is alleged the bottles had been recovered from Fawcett and Wandless, who it is claimed called at the home of Andy Foster on the night of the attack.The prosecution claims Youssef Wynne organised all four of the attacks and that Josh Hawthorne was also involved in helping organising the attack on Mr Foster.The jury was told that images of pills, cannabis and bundles of cash were recovered from Hawthorn's phone and that there was a record of a link to a news article about two men being charged in relation to the murder of Mr Foster.

All four defendants deny murder and all other charges against them in the trial at Newcastle Crown Court continues

