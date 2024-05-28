Police evacuate Hartlepool residents overnight after 'incident'

Police have evacuate residents in Hartlepool after an "incident".

At around 11pm Cleveland Police posted on its social media to say that it was "dealing with an ongoing incident".

It added: "A small number of properties have been evacuated and some residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

"Officers will remain at the scene whilst the incident is dealt with and we’d like to thank all those affected for their co-operation and patience."

The specifics of the incident are not yet known.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...