The North East MPs standing down in the 2024 General Election

There are 127 MPs who have announced they are standing down ahead of the General Election on July 4.

This strives close to the record for the total number of MPs standing down at an election - which was set at 149 in 2010.

At 77 Conservative MPs account for the majority of members not seeking re-election - the highest number in modern political history - surpassing the record of 72 Tories who stood down ahead of the 1997 election.

Changes to constituency boundaries means the North East will have 27 constituencies, down from 29 previously, go to the polls this summer.

Here is a list of the 7 MPs who will not seek re-election in the North East region.

CONSERVATIVE

Sir Robert Goodwill - Scarborough and Whitby

Conservative MP for Whitby and Scarborough Sir Robert Goodwill will call time on his 19-year-long career in the House of Commons at this summer's election.

He was elected 2005 and won a majority of 10,270 in 2019.

Goodwill has served as a minister in both David Cameron and Theresa May's governments and has most recently chaired the EFRA committee, which was instrumental in introducing the ban on XL bully dogs.

Dehenna Davison - Bishop Auckland

Dehenna Davison is the first Conservative Bishop Auckland MP. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Dehenna Davison became the first Conservative MP to represent Bishop Auckland in 2019. After one term in office, she has taken the decision to stand down at the 2024 election.

She served as a minister in the Department for Levelling Up and campaigned around sentencing for one-punch assaults - an issue close to her heart following the death of her father.

From this election, the boundaries for the Bishop Auckland constituency will include areas of Stanhope and Crook, while part of the existing constituency will form the new seat of Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor.

LABOUR

Alex Cunningham - Stockton North

Mr Cunningham was elected in the 2010 general election and has been Shadow Minister for Courts and Sentencing since 2020. Previously, he served as Shadow Minister for Housing and Pensions respectively.

In November 2021 the former journalist announced, that after more than three decades in public life, he would be stepping down at the upcoming election.

Ian Mearns - Gateshead

The Magpies fan has headed the all-party parliamentary group for football supporters. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Gateshead MP, who has represented the constituency since 2010, announced he will retirement after 41 years in politics earlier this year.

Mr Mearns has been a member of the education select committee and chair of the backbench business committee, during his time in Parliament.

The Newcastle United fan has also headed the all-party parliamentary group for football supporters.

Under the redrawn parliamentary boundaries, the seat will become Gateshead and Whickham.

Kevan Jones - North Durham

North Durham MP Kevan Jones will also be standing down after more than two decades in Parliament.

After being elected in 2001, he served as a defence minister in Gordon Brown's administration from 2008 to 2010, and has been a leading campaigner on the Post Office Horizon scandal.

He says upcoming surgery and treatment for an ongoing condition is behind his decision to stand down.

Julie Elliott - Sunderland Central

Julie Elliott has confirmed she will not be seeking re-election for another term.

The Sunderland MP won a 2,964 majority in the 2019 election. Elliott says it has been the 'honour of her life' to represent the North East city at Westminster.

During her time in Parliament, she has served as shadow Energy Minister and sat on a number of select committees.

INDEPENDENT

Nick Brown - Newcastle upon Tyne East

The MP was suspended from the Labour party after an undisclosed complaint was made against him. Credit: PA Images

Having served in parliament since 1983, Nick Brown is the longest serving North East MP to stand down at this election.

The veteran Labour MP and former chief whip has been independent since resigning from the party in December 2023, in protest of its disciplinary processes.

Brown was suspended from the Labour Party in 2022 following allegations concerning an event 25 years previously. He denies all claims against him.

He won a 15,463 majority when he last stood for the party in 2019.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…