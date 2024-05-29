A1 disruption set to continue after discovery of four-metre-deep cavity

Disruption for drivers on the A1 southbound near Gateshead is continuing, after a large void was discovered.

Delays are expected on the A1 southbound due to investigations and repair work following the discovery of a four-metre-deep cavity, National Highways have said.

One lane remains closed between junction 66 (Eighton Lodge) and 65 (Birtley).

The junction 65 southbound exit slip is also closed, leaving no access to the A1231 from the A1 southbound. Non-motorway traffic is being diverted to leave the A1 at junction 66.

Road users are advised to allow extra travel time, plan alternative routes where possible, and avoid the busiest periods of the day.

National Highways has said the closures are "essential to keep motorists and their workforce safe."

Fully signed diversions will be in place as engineers continue to work onsite overnight and off site during the day to ensure the repair is carried out as efficiently as possible.

Overnight closures to all lanes between junction 68 (Lobley Hill) and 65 will be in place from Tuesday 28 May to Thursday 30 May.

Traffic will be diverted away from the A1 at junction 69 during these times.

Overnight closures are scheduled between 8pm and 6am the next day.

National Highways say updates will be shared on the A1 Birtley to Coal House web page and on X, formerly twitter, @HighwaysNEAST.

