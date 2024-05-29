Accused said he was in 'a spot of bother' days after alleged murder, trial hears

The jury in the trial of four men accused of murdering a Gateshead man in a chemical attack has heard how one of the defendants sent a message days after his death saying he was "in a spot of bother."

Andy Foster died in August 2023 after he was allegedly sprayed with ammonia on his doorstep in Wrekenton.

Four men - John Wandless, Youssef Wynne, Josh Hawthorn and Kenneth Fawcett - deny murder among other charges.

The jury at Newcastle Crown Court has heard how the alleged attack on Andy Foster was one of four incidents of a similar nature which took place across South Tyneside in the space of eleven days, linked to drug dealing.

It is alleged that the four defendants were part of a scheme to scare off rivals.

Andy Foster died after allegedly being sprayed with ammonia in August 2023. Credit: Northumbria Police

In court today (Wednesday 29 May), details were heard about the previous convictions of John Wandless.

Among them were four convictions involving violence between 2009 and 2018 - including one where he stamped, kicked and punched a man leaving him with a broken leg.

Wandless also had a conviction for possession of a knuckleduster and one for possession of a machete.

The jury was also told of texts which Wandless had sent to an unknown person on 25 August, five days after the attack on Andy Foster is alleged to have taken place.

In one message he said: "Just say I needed to get away for a week or something could you help out?"

In another message he said "No worries mate just in a spot of bover."

All four men deny all charges against them and the trial at Newcastle Crown Court continues.

