Dummett and Ritchie to depart Newcastle United

Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie will depart Newcastle United when their contracts expire this summer, the club has announced.

Between them, Dummett and Ritchie have made more than 400 competitive appearances for the Magpies.

Dummett, who is the club's longest-serving player, will depart after 23 years having joined the club's academy at the age of nine years old.

The 32-year-old made his senior debut in January 2013 and has since made 215 competitive appearances in black and white, scoring four goals in that time.

Scotland international Matt Ritchie first joined Newcastle United from Bournemouth following the Magpies' relegation from the Premier League in 2016 and was an instrumental part of their Championship title winning campaign.

He has since made 215 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 25 goals.

Also departing Tyneside this summer are goalkeeper Loris Karius, defender Kell Watts and midfielder Jeff Hendrick.

Jeff Hendrick, Loris Karius and Kell Watts will all depart St James' Park this summer. Credit: PA Images

Karius arrived at St James' park in January 2023, with his only competitive appearances for the first team coming in the 2023 Carabao Cup Final and a Premier League fixture at Arsenal in February.

Jeff Hendrick joined the club as a free agent in 2020 and has since made 27 appearances and scored three times. He has since had loan moves to QPR, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

24-year-old Kell Watts first trained with the club's Academy at the age of eight and made his Premier League debut in 2020. Loan spells with with Stevenage, Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle, Wigan and Peterborough United have seen him register 100 appearances in the EFL.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the players leaving the club this summer. They have all given so much to the cause in their own ways, and I know our supporters will join me in wishing them every success with the next step in their careers.

"It’s easy to judge players by appearances and goals, but the contribution made to the club by Paul and Matt in particular really has been immeasurable over many years. They have had a huge influence on our progress as a team and as a club.

“They have been incredible people and players to work with. Their dedication, professionalism and leadership in the dressing room during my time here has been first class, and they will bring undoubted quality and experience to their next clubs.

“It’s also a significant moment for Kell, who has been with the club since he was eight. Kell is a top professional with an outstanding attitude, and his next club will be incredibly fortunate to have him.

“I wish the players and their families the very best for the future.”

