A minute's applause will be held during the Lionesses' match against France to mark the life of a ten-year-old girl who died in a mudslide in North Yorkshire.

Leah Harrison, who was from Darlington, was on a trip to an outdoor education centre on the edge of the North York Moors National Park on Wednesday 22 May when the incident happened.

Leah was a keen footballer, playing for Darlington FC's under 11s side and dreamed of representing her country at international level.

In a statement, the FA urged fans to come together and celebrate her life in the 10th minute of England's fixture at St James' Park on Friday 31 May.

The statement reads: "The FA, Lionesses players and staff were devastated to hear of the tragic passing of 10-year-old Leah Harrison.

"Football was a source of joy in Leah’s life and like so many young girls across the country it was her dream to play for the Lionesses.

"As the team head to the North East, Leah and her family and friends are in our collective thoughts.

"We ask fans to come together in the 10th minute of Friday’s game against France at St James’ Park in recognition of her life and in support of her family.

"To Leah, you will forever be a Lioness."

England's Women will host France at St James' Park on Friday 31 May as they continue their campaign to qualify for next year's European Championships.

Kick off is at 8pm.

