Fire crews tackle 'large fire' in central Gateshead

Fire crews are on the scene of a 'large fire' in the centre of Gateshead.

Emergency services were called to a premises on Jackson Street in the town centre on the afternoon of Wednesday 29 May.

A number of firefighters and appliances are in attendance.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area where possible.

People living nearby have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

